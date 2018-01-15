Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jillian Jacqueline has released her new music video for "Reasons," which is quite impressive. She is a natural storyteller. The "Reasons" music video was co-directed by Patrick Tracy and Jacqueline, who also stars in this vintage-inspired video, which has a retro vibe to it. The song was co-penned by Jacqueline, Tofer Brown and Sarah Buxton, and it is expected to be released to country radio stations on January 22. Next month, Jacqueline will be joining country star Jordan Davis on the "White Wine and Whiskey Tour," which kicks off on February 2 in West Peoria, Illinois, prior to jumping on subsequent tours with Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge in April. She has been recognized by Country Music Television (CMT) as one of the network's "Next Women of Country," in addition to receiving praise from other outlets such as Pandora, Amazon Music, Rolling Stone, and AXS, among others. The Verdict Overall, Jillian Jacqueline's new music video for "Reasons" is a keeper. She has an old soul, and her sultry, bluesy vocals are impressive. The video garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about rising songstress Jillian Jacqueline and her music, check out her official "Reasons" is available on Jacqueline noted that she wanted the song's music video to be an extension of the song, and she wanted to give it a new life. It is safe to say that she accomplished that goal.The "Reasons" music video was co-directed by Patrick Tracy and Jacqueline, who also stars in this vintage-inspired video, which has a retro vibe to it. The song was co-penned by Jacqueline, Tofer Brown and Sarah Buxton, and it is expected to be released to country radio stations on January 22.Next month, Jacqueline will be joining country star Jordan Davis on the "White Wine and Whiskey Tour," which kicks off on February 2 in West Peoria, Illinois, prior to jumping on subsequent tours with Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge in April.She has been recognized by Country Music Television (CMT) as one of the network's "Next Women of Country," in addition to receiving praise from other outlets such as Pandora, Amazon Music, Rolling Stone, and AXS, among others.Overall, Jillian Jacqueline's new music video for "Reasons" is a keeper. She has an old soul, and her sultry, bluesy vocals are impressive. The video garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about rising songstress Jillian Jacqueline and her music, check out her official homepage "Reasons" is available on Spotify and on iTunes More about Jillian Jacqueline, Reasons, Singersongwriter Jillian Jacqueline Reasons Singersongwriter