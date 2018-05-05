Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music New York - On May 5, country songstress Jillian Jacqueline performed at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17, for the NASH FM 94.7 radio station in New York. Jacqueline kicked off her acoustic set with her radio single "Reasons," which she noted was a break-up song about a previous relationship. "I want to get the ex out of the way," she said, about her song choice to perform "Reasons" first. "We are going to depress you guys a little bit," Jacqueline added. Her vocal performance of "Reasons" was crisp and crystalline, and she showcased great control over her voice. "Thank you so much guys," she said, following the warm reception of her single. She subsequently continued with yet another break-up tune "Hate Me," which she wrote as the break-up was happening. Her delivery was expressive and glorious, coupled by soaring harmonies and melodies. For her final song, Jacqueline serenaded the NASH FM 94.7 audience to "Tragic," which is a tune that has yet to be released. "The last couple of years were a bit of a doozy," she admitted, and shared that "Tragic" was a way of reminding herself not to take too seriously, and rightfully so. One could feel the optimism in its tender lyrics. Jacqueline concluded by thanking NASH FM 94.7 for having her at the station, and noted that this show was a "cool way to cap off the tour," where served as the opening act for country star Brett Eldredge (on his headlining "The Long Way" tour), and shared the stage with Devin Dawson. "Reasons" and her Side A album are available on The Verdict Overall, Jillian Jacqueline was superb at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for NASH FM 94.7 . She has everything it takes to become the next big female star in country music, and she should be the next Brandy Clark (the listener can slightly recall Brandy Clark in Jillian Jacqueline's music, since she is equally expressive and compelling with her singing and songwriting). Her live set at the radio station garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about rising country artist Jillian Jacqueline, check out her As she took the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17, Jacqueline revealed that she is engaged to her guitar player, which was well-received by the New York crowd.Jacqueline kicked off her acoustic set with her radio single "Reasons," which she noted was a break-up song about a previous relationship. "I want to get the ex out of the way," she said, about her song choice to perform "Reasons" first. "We are going to depress you guys a little bit," Jacqueline added.Her vocal performance of "Reasons" was crisp and crystalline, and she showcased great control over her voice. "Thank you so much guys," she said, following the warm reception of her single.She subsequently continued with yet another break-up tune "Hate Me," which she wrote as the break-up was happening. Her delivery was expressive and glorious, coupled by soaring harmonies and melodies.For her final song, Jacqueline serenaded the NASH FM 94.7 audience to "Tragic," which is a tune that has yet to be released. "The last couple of years were a bit of a doozy," she admitted, and shared that "Tragic" was a way of reminding herself not to take too seriously, and rightfully so. One could feel the optimism in its tender lyrics.Jacqueline concluded by thanking NASH FM 94.7 for having her at the station, and noted that this show was a "cool way to cap off the tour," where served as the opening act for country star Brett Eldredge (on his headlining "The Long Way" tour), and shared the stage with Devin Dawson."Reasons" and her Side A album are available on iTunes Overall, Jillian Jacqueline was superb at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for NASH FM 94.7 . She has everything it takes to become the next big female star in country music, and she should be the next Brandy Clark (the listener can slightly recall Brandy Clark in Jillian Jacqueline's music, since she is equally expressive and compelling with her singing and songwriting). Her live set at the radio station garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about rising country artist Jillian Jacqueline, check out her official website More about Jillian Jacqueline, nash FM, 947, Country Jillian Jacqueline nash FM 947 Country