Singer-songwriter Jillian Edwards released her latest EP, the beautiful "Meadow" on May 15. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The seven-track EP opens with the piano-laden "Whisper Hymn," which instantly lures her listeners in this soaring collection. It is followed by the mid-tempo and refreshing title cut, whose lyrics are pure poetry, as well as "But I Know You."

Equally glorious and inspirational is "Heaven's Eyes," and it is followed by "Trusted," which is this journalist's personal favorite song on the EP. It stands out lyrically, vocally, and melodically.

She is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability on "Weak, Proudly," and it closes on a fitting note with the powerhouse ballad "Mighty God," where Edwards leaves her fans wanting to hear more.

Her Meadow EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Jillian Edwards is delightful on her new EP Meadow, where every song has its own identity. Her voice is soothing, heavenly, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Jillian Edwards and her latest EP, check out her official website and her Facebook page.