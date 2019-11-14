Email
article imageReview: Jewel melts hearts with powerful 'No More Tears' ballad Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Multi-platinum recording artist Jewel is back with her latest heartfelt ballad "No More Tears." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is filled with raw emotions and it features her rich, powerhouse voice. The control that she maintains over her dynamic vocals is impeccable. It is the theme song of the documentary Lost In America, which will be in select theaters in 2020, which deals with youth homelessness in America. Jewel serves as the movie's executive producer alongside Halle Berry, and Rosario Dawson, among others.
A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Jewel is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "No More Tears," and the listeners can relate to its poignant message.
"No More Tears" released via Words Matter Media/The Orchard is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "No More Tears" by Jewel is a superb and moving vocal performance. Her vocals are crisp, crystalline and pure as the driven snow. "No More Tears" is a song that is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about global music star Jewel and her music, check out her Facebook page and follow her on Twitter.
