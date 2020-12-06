Email
article imageReview: JessLee tugs at the heart with 'Christmas With My Ghosts' single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist JessLee released her poignant new single "Christmas With My Ghosts." Digital Journal has the scoop.
She allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine on this song; moreover, she maintains solid control over her lilting vocals. It is expressive with a stirring vibe to it.
Particularly impressive about this tune is that it scrutinizes the darker side of the holiday, from the viewpoint of a person that is battling seasonal depression. It tackles this sensitive subject matter with delicacy and sentimentalism.
She noted that she hopes "Christmas with my Ghosts" will help people this holiday season, as well as to give them hope. "Anything to hold on to especially with depression being on the rise during this pandemic," she said, prior to underscoring the importance of using her own real-life experiences to help convey the song's message.
"Christmas With My Ghosts" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, JessLee shines on "Christmas With My Ghosts." Its message is warm, relevant, and relatable. It is an anthem of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about JessLee and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.
