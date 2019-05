"Welcome to the Party" was written specifically for Decker's new South Beach Diet spot. The carefree song has a nonchalant, mellow vibe to it, coupled by Decker's powerhouse vocals.The tune has a catchy melody, as well as a liberating message to it that will resonate well with her fans and listeners. It garners two thumbs up.Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , on May 16, Decker headlined Beacon Theater in New York City, where she performed for a sold-out venue.Her music is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Jessie James Decker , follow her on Instagram : Jessie James Decker chatted with Digital Journal about her goals, career, the digital transformation of the music business and her dream to do a duet with Post Malone.