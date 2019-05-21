Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker is back with "Welcome to the Party," which she debuted in her South Beach Commercial.
"Welcome to the Party" was written specifically for Decker's new South Beach Diet spot. The carefree song has a nonchalant, mellow vibe to it, coupled by Decker's powerhouse vocals.
The tune has a catchy melody, as well as a liberating message to it that will resonate well with her fans and listeners. It garners two thumbs up.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, on May 16, Decker headlined Beacon Theater in New York City, where she performed for a sold-out venue.
