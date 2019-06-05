Country-pop artist Jessie James Decker is back with an incredible cover of "Old Town Road." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Decker allows her rich, harking vocals to shine on "Old Town Road," where her voice is reminiscent of such female music stars as Carrie Underwood meets Christina Aguilera, and that's meant as a major compliment. Decker maintains good control over her voice and she is able to give it her own twist; moreover, she is able to show some attitude on this track.
This song resonated well with her New York fan-base when she performed it live at her headlining show at Beacon Theatre in Manhattan last month.
"Old Town Road" by Jessie James Decker is available on such digital providers as iTunes and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Jessie James Decker rocks on "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus would approve of her bold, sassy and mystical rendition. It garners an A rating. Well done.
