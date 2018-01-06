Email
article imageReview: Jessie Chris uplifting on new country album 'In It For You' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Talented country songstress Jessie Chris has released her new album "In It For You," independently. It is a well-crafted studio project.
The album features the bubbly, upbeat tune "One More," which is her new single. The slow-moving acoustic ballad "Heart To Break Your Heart," which is lyrically beautiful and vulnerable at the same time. The inclusion of her previous radio single "Burn," is an added treat!
Jessie Chris
Jessie Chris
Jessie Chris cover art
She showcases a great deal of inner strength on the break-up ballad "Over It Now." The young songstress displays her sassy side on the liberating "Can't Get Enough." The title track cut "In It For You" is sweet and refreshing, and easily one of the best songs on the album. It closes with "Better Off Gone."
The Verdict
Overall, Jessie Chris delights on her new studio effort In It For You. Her vocals are reminiscent of the early musical work of Taylor Swift ("Tim McGraw" and "Teardrops on My Guitar") meets Elizabeth Lyons ("Champagne"). This musical project garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. The sky's the limit for Ms. Jessie Chris.
In It For You is available on iTunes.
For more information on rising country songstress Jessie Chris and her new music, check out her official Facebook page.
