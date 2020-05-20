Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Platinum-selling pop singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney is back with his latest single, "Friends." Digital Journal has the scoop. McCartney filmed a music video for "Friends," which was filmed remotely, in an effort to adhere to social distancing regulations and it will be released in the near future. The lyrics are warm and relevant especially in the trying times that we are living in today. "With the future looking uncertain, it's nice to have friends to lean on for moral support," McCartney remarked, prior to noting that he is looking forward to getting back to his routine and seeing his loved ones face to face again. "Friends" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about This upbeat song has a breezy and liberating vibe to it. McCartney co-wrote the song with Scott Effman and Riley Biederer. He pays a fitting tribute to the people in one's life that become a chosen family, and his listeners are bound to find it relatable.McCartney filmed a music video for "Friends," which was filmed remotely, in an effort to adhere to social distancing regulations and it will be released in the near future. The lyrics are warm and relevant especially in the trying times that we are living in today."With the future looking uncertain, it's nice to have friends to lean on for moral support," McCartney remarked, prior to noting that he is looking forward to getting back to his routine and seeing his loved ones face to face again."Friends" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Jesse McCartney's latest single "Friends" is nonchalant and refreshing. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about Jesse McCartney and his new song "Friends," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Jesse McCartney, Single, Pop, Friends Jesse McCartney Single Pop Friends