Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney is back stronger than ever. He released a superb new single "Wasted." Digital Journal has the scoop.

"The phone rings, already know who's calling but every time it's after two, it ain't you but the champagne talking," McCartney sings in the opening verse. The control that McCartney maintains over his voice is impressive throughout the tune, which has a retro vibe to it.

McCartney also released an acoustic version of the song, which is equally remarkable, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. Similar to the original recording, his acoustic rendition is filled with raw emotions.

"Wasted" is available on iTunes and on Spotify

McCartney will be out on the road touring, thus bringing his music to the fans. He will bring "The Resolution Tour 2019" to the PlayStation Theater in the heart of New York City on January 21, 2019.

The Verdict

Overall, "Wasted" showcases Jesse McCartney's growth and evolution as a singer-songwriter. His rumbling vocals are rich and crisp; moreover, his new sound is more mature yet refreshing. "Wasted" garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney and "Wasted," check out his official website