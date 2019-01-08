Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jesse McCartney releases catchy radio single 'Wasted' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney is back stronger than ever. He released a superb new single "Wasted." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"The phone rings, already know who's calling but every time it's after two, it ain't you but the champagne talking," McCartney sings in the opening verse. The control that McCartney maintains over his voice is impressive throughout the tune, which has a retro vibe to it.
McCartney also released an acoustic version of the song, which is equally remarkable, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. Similar to the original recording, his acoustic rendition is filled with raw emotions.
"Wasted" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
McCartney will be out on the road touring, thus bringing his music to the fans. He will bring "The Resolution Tour 2019" to the PlayStation Theater in the heart of New York City on January 21, 2019.
The Verdict
Overall, "Wasted" showcases Jesse McCartney's growth and evolution as a singer-songwriter. His rumbling vocals are rich and crisp; moreover, his new sound is more mature yet refreshing. "Wasted" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney and "Wasted," check out his official website.
More about Jesse McCartney, wasted, Single, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump ramps up Mexico wall row with speech, border visit
Nigeria's Buhari accepts setbacks in Boko Haram fight
With phone and hashtag, Saudi asylum seeker outflanks Thai authorities
Q&A: New blockchain solutions for real estate Special
Bitcoin price seems stalled near the $4,000 level
Australia to 'consider' Saudi woman's asylum plea
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
Merkel leads condemnations of attack on far-right MP
Brian Justin Crum to compete on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'