On January 21, pop singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney performed a headlining show at the PlayStation Theater in New York City. He played for a great turnout of fans, despite the freezing cold New York weather, which ranged in the single digits. He kicked off his set with "How Do You Sleep?" and it was followed by "Leavin'," where he took his fans and listeners on a trip down memory lane to his Top 10 hit on the Billboard charts. Other noteworthy tunes included "Punch Drunk Recreation," "Body Language," "Shake" and "Because You Live." McCartney had the Big Apple crowd with him every step of the way. After "What Happens Next," McCartney concluded his set with "Better With You" and his latest radio single, the infectious "Wasted." For his encore, he returned to the PlayStation Theater stage for his own distinct version of "Bleeding Love," which he co-wrote with Ryan Tedder for Leona Lewis, and he closed with his signature tune, "Beautiful Soul," where everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim. "Jesse McCartney was awesome tonight in his home town of New York," Jackie Wright, fan and attendee, exclaimed. "There was lots of energy and catchy dance moves. Great mix of old and new songs," she added. The Verdict Overall, Jesse McCartney delivered at his headlining show at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, New York. It is evident that his new sound is very promising. He showcased his dance skills throughout the night, and his set garnered two thumbs up.