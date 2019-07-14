Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle has released his new single, the introspective "Hey Rachel." Digital Journal has the scoop. The song's compelling music video was directed by Teri Brown and Ian Schofinski. It was shot on the streets of his hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Labelle co-penned "Hey Rachel" with Ava Suppelsa. The tune deals with finding the person that pulls you out of the darkness. While "Rachel" may no longer be in Labelle's life, he hopes that his listeners will find their own "Rachel" out there. "Hey Rachel" is available on The Verdict Overall, Jesse Labelle delivers on his latest single "Hey Rachel." One can really hear his heart on this song, and he stands out as one of Nashville's most promising new artists. The new single garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle and his music, check out his Read More: Jesse Labelle chatted with His vocals on "Hey Rachel" are raspy and haunting at the same time, where the listener can recall Will Hoge. "Hey Rachel" is emotional yet captivating, and it allows him to showcase his storytelling ability.The song's compelling music video was directed by Teri Brown and Ian Schofinski. It was shot on the streets of his hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Labelle co-penned "Hey Rachel" with Ava Suppelsa. The tune deals with finding the person that pulls you out of the darkness. While "Rachel" may no longer be in Labelle's life, he hopes that his listeners will find their own "Rachel" out there."Hey Rachel" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Jesse Labelle delivers on his latest single "Hey Rachel." One can really hear his heart on this song, and he stands out as one of Nashville's most promising new artists. The new single garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page : Jesse Labelle chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2018. More about Jesse Labelle, hey rachel, Single, Country Jesse Labelle hey rachel Single Country