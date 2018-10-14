This song is an anthem for the red, white and blue. Particularly impressive is that it is sung from the standpoint of a U.S. service member and it was inspired by their real-life sacrifices. In this unwavering country ballad, Niemann showcases his rich, harking vocals, which will resonate well with his country fans and listeners.
With Veterans Day coming up next month, this song will even more compelling. It was inspired by Niemann and his wife's visits overseas, and it is filled with rawness and honesty.
"Old Glory" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Jerrod Niemann tugs at the heart with his new patriotic tune "Old Glory." It deserves more than just a passing glance and the country radio airwaves ought to embrace this moving song. Along with "God Made a Woman
" and "Only God Can Love You More
," it is in the Top 3 greatest songs of Niemann's catalog. "Old Glory" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Jerrod Niemann
and his new music, visit his official website
.
Read More
: Jerrod Niemann chatted with Digital Journal
about his new single "Old Glory," and the impact of the Music Modernization Act.