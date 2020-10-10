Email
Review: Jerrod Niemann soars on heartfelt country single 'The Blame'

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
Country star Jerrod Niemann released his new single "The Blame" on October 2. The song is featured on his upcoming "Lost & Found" project. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This is a tune that is quite personal for Niemann since he penned it at his lowest point during his divorce. He acknowledged that looking back at it now, these are not his real feelings about his ex. He added that over time, it is easy to blame somebody else when one should be pointing the finger at themselves. It is only then that one starts to grow, thrive and become a better person.
He remarked that "The Blame" came from a "fleeting moment of vulnerability," at a time when he was trying to make sense of everything. "Divorce is never easy but at the end of the day, she's happy, I'm happy, and we wish each other the best," he stated.
"The Blame" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify, as well as other digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Jerrod Niemann soars on this personal single "The Blame," where he tackles and takes responsibility for his own heartache. One can really hear Niemann's heart on this song. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and anybody who has ever experienced a failing romance can relate to it. "The Blame" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Jerrod Niemann and his new music, visit his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jerrod Niemann in August of 2020.
