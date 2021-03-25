In Psychosexual, Spencer nails the lead vocals as his "Devil Daddy" alter ego, and he is ready to set the musical world on fire, and rightfully so. The song is anthemic and exhilarating.
"Devil From Hell" will be featured as a track on Psychosexual's upcoming studio album, which will be available later in the year. Spencer remarked that the tune announces that they are basically coming here to kill it as much as they possibly can. "I found my own way and made my stance," he noted. "This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave," Spencer exclaimed.
The Verdict
The song is heavy, spitfire, and badass. Psychosexual blends the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative, and they are able to manifest their own distinct musical style. It is recommended for fans of heavy metal music. "Devil From Hell" is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.
"Devil From Hell" is available on digital service providers by clicking here
.
To learn more about the band Psychosexual
and their new song "Devil From Hell," check out their Facebook page
and their official homepage
, and follow them on Instagram
.
Psychosexual
Atom Splitter PR