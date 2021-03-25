Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Jeremy Spencer, the former drummer of Five Finger Death Punch, released his song "Devil From Hell" with the band Psychosexual. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Devil From Hell" will be featured as a track on Psychosexual's upcoming studio album, which will be available later in the year. Spencer remarked that the tune announces that they are basically coming here to kill it as much as they possibly can. "I found my own way and made my stance," he noted. "This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave," Spencer exclaimed. The Verdict The song is heavy, spitfire, and badass. Psychosexual blends the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative, and they are able to manifest their own distinct musical style. It is recommended for fans of heavy metal music. "Devil From Hell" is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up. "Devil From Hell" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about the band Psychosexual Atom Splitter PR In Psychosexual, Spencer nails the lead vocals as his "Devil Daddy" alter ego, and he is ready to set the musical world on fire, and rightfully so. The song is anthemic and exhilarating."Devil From Hell" will be featured as a track on Psychosexual's upcoming studio album, which will be available later in the year. Spencer remarked that the tune announces that they are basically coming here to kill it as much as they possibly can. "I found my own way and made my stance," he noted. "This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave," Spencer exclaimed.The song is heavy, spitfire, and badass. Psychosexual blends the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative, and they are able to manifest their own distinct musical style. It is recommended for fans of heavy metal music. "Devil From Hell" is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up."Devil From Hell" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about the band Psychosexual and their new song "Devil From Hell," check out their Facebook page and their official homepage , and follow them on Instagram More about Jeremy Spencer, psychosexual, devil from hell, Single Jeremy Spencer psychosexual devil from hell Single