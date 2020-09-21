On September 18, singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons released his new single "Lillian," where he gets very personal. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His rich, baritone vocals on "Lillian" are reminiscent of Keith Urban, and they are smooth as silk.
This mid-tempo tune is the third single release from his forthcoming studio album, Things To Come, which is slated for release in early 2021.
"Lines with personality are great, but when you can correctly project yourself into your art, I feel it says something about your growth and being comfortable, as far as who you have become as an artist," Parsons explained about the song "Lillian."
"We live so we can create, and I am so glad to have manifested this song through my experience," he added.
"Lillian" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.