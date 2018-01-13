Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Texas-born country singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons has released his new country single, the spitfire "Burn This House Down." The lyrically and sonically powerful, "Burn This House Down," really paints a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, as he sings about heartbreak and acceptance. He is not afraid to display his vulnerability on this song, and it shows. Throughout his career in country music, Parsons has performed all over the United States, especially in his home state Texas, as well as in Europe. A true road warrior, Parsons enjoys interacting with his fans at his shows, where he brings his witty and warm personality on stage with him, and his passion for his craft is evident. "Burn This House Down" is available on The Verdict Overall, Jeremy Parsons rocks on his new country single "Burn This House Down." It is upbeat and infectious, and it tackles on a subject matter that many fans and listeners can relate to: heartache. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons and his music, check out his The song is a track on his album, Things I Need to Say, which he released independently on April 21, 2017. For this single, Parsons draws from his personal experiences, in an effort to create a tune that is perceptive and meaningful, and rightfully so. The song has a retro 90's country vibe to it.The lyrically and sonically powerful, "Burn This House Down," really paints a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, as he sings about heartbreak and acceptance. He is not afraid to display his vulnerability on this song, and it shows.Throughout his career in country music, Parsons has performed all over the United States, especially in his home state Texas, as well as in Europe. A true road warrior, Parsons enjoys interacting with his fans at his shows, where he brings his witty and warm personality on stage with him, and his passion for his craft is evident."Burn This House Down" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Jeremy Parsons rocks on his new country single "Burn This House Down." It is upbeat and infectious, and it tackles on a subject matter that many fans and listeners can relate to: heartache. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons and his music, check out his official website More about Jeremy Parsons, Texas, Singer, Burn This House Down Jeremy Parsons Texas Singer Burn This House Down