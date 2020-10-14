Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jeremy McComb releases spitfire single 'Cotton's Gettin' High' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Jeremy McComb released his spitfire country single "Cotton's Gettin' High." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Cotton's Gettin' High" is badass and it has an outlaw vibe to it, which ought to be taken as a compliment. It was penned by such songwriters as Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Luke Laird.
The song is authentic, raw, and semi-autobiographical for McComb, and it will resonate with fans and listeners. His vocals are reminiscent of such country stars as Brantley Gilbert meets Jason Aldean.
"Cotton's Gettin' High" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Jeremy McComb delivers on his latest country single and music video for "Cotton's Gettin' High." He manages to stay true to his musical roots and artistry. It is unapologetic and it is worth more than just a passing glance. "Cotton's Gettin' High" garners four out of five stars. Well done.
For more information on country artist Jeremy McComb and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Jeremy McComb, cotton's gettin' high, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
New crew reaches ISS in record time
Post-Brexit trade talks on brink as time runs out
Pandemic caused 'unprecedented' emissions drop: study
Biden, Trump duel in battleground states 21 days from election
Larry Stewart to release 'Everyday is Christmas' holiday album
Trump headed for trouble — and not changing course
Azerbaijan strikes inside Armenia as Karabakh fighting widens
Canada sees an alarming uptick in coronavirus case numbers
UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU trade talks
'Everyone wants a flag': Turkey support lifts spirits in Azerbaijan