Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Jeremy McComb released his spitfire country single "Cotton's Gettin' High." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Cotton's Gettin' High" is badass and it has an outlaw vibe to it, which ought to be taken as a compliment. It was penned by such songwriters as Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Luke Laird. The song is authentic, raw, and semi-autobiographical for McComb, and it will resonate with fans and listeners. His vocals are reminiscent of such country stars as Brantley Gilbert meets Jason Aldean. "Cotton's Gettin' High" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Jeremy McComb delivers on his latest country single and music video for "Cotton's Gettin' High." He manages to stay true to his musical roots and artistry. It is unapologetic and it is worth more than just a passing glance. "Cotton's Gettin' High" garners four out of five stars. Well done. For more information on country artist Jeremy McComb and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.