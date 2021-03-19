Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Rising artist Jensen Gering shines on his original tune "nEwW kId," which is quite charming. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Verdict Overall, Jensen Gering exudes a great deal of talent, soul, and charisma on "nEwW kId." Gering is not afraid to be raw, honest, and vulnerable. This poignant song displays Gering's storytelling ability, and it garners an A rating. This song is warm and meaningful, and leaps and bounds better than the majority of the lackluster songs that are played on the contemporary radio airwaves these days. Hopefully, someday Gering will release the song "nEwW kId" as a single on digital service providers (and more of his original music) since it deserves to be listened to on much a wider scale, especially since it has an important message that ought to be highlighted during the trying times that the world is going through these days. Well done. To learn more about singer-songwriter Jensen Gering, follow him on Gering wrote this tune because he has felt like the new kid many times in his life, and it is bound to impact other young fans and listeners in a positive and inspirational way. He maintains solid control over this voice throughout this acoustic performance, and it is evident that he has an old soul. His honey-rich, crisp vocals are reminiscent of a young John Mayer, and that should be taken as a compliment.Overall, Jensen Gering exudes a great deal of talent, soul, and charisma on "nEwW kId." Gering is not afraid to be raw, honest, and vulnerable. This poignant song displays Gering's storytelling ability, and it garners an A rating.This song is warm and meaningful, and leaps and bounds better than the majority of the lackluster songs that are played on the contemporary radio airwaves these days.Hopefully, someday Gering will release the song "nEwW kId" as a single on digital service providers (and more of his original music) since it deserves to be listened to on much a wider scale, especially since it has an important message that ought to be highlighted during the trying times that the world is going through these days. Well done.To learn more about singer-songwriter Jensen Gering, follow him on Instagram and his YouTube channel , where listeners can check out more songs from him. More about Jensen Gering, Song, Original Jensen Gering Song Original