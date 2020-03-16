Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 13, award-winning country musician Jenee Fleenor released her new single "Good Ol' Girls." Digital Journal has the scoop. She was the 2019 winner of the coveted CMA "Musician of the Year" Award and made music history becoming the first woman to win this honor. Throughout her career in the country music scene, she has played fiddle on such chart-topping singles as Blake Shelton's "I'll Name The Dogs," Jon Pardi's "Dirt on My Boots," "Head Over Boots," "Heartache on the Dancefloor" and "Heartache Medication," as well as Cody Johnson's "Ain't Nothin' to it." As a touring musician, she has toured with such country mega-stars as Blake Shelton and Speaking of Blake Shelton, Fleenor returns to NBC's The Voice this spring where she plays fiddle in the house band of the show. "Good Ol' Girls" is available on The Verdict Overall, Jenee Fleenor charms on her refreshing single "Good Ol' Girls," which is country as grits. Her bubbly, crystalline vocals are reminiscent of Gretchen Wilson meets Rebecca Lynn Howard. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Jenee Fleenor Katie Kauss This fiddle-driven tune is uptempo and a great deal of fun. It will inspire listeners to sing and clap along with Fleenor. "Good Ol' Girls" was co-penned by Phil O'Donnell, Buddy Owens, and Fleenor. Its lyrics are warm and autobiographical.She was the 2019 winner of the coveted CMA "Musician of the Year" Award and made music history becoming the first woman to win this honor.Throughout her career in the country music scene, she has played fiddle on such chart-topping singles as Blake Shelton's "I'll Name The Dogs," Jon Pardi's "Dirt on My Boots," "Head Over Boots," "Heartache on the Dancefloor" and "Heartache Medication," as well as Cody Johnson's "Ain't Nothin' to it." As a touring musician, she has toured with such country mega-stars as Blake Shelton and Martina McBride Speaking of Blake Shelton, Fleenor returns to NBC's The Voice this spring where she plays fiddle in the house band of the show."Good Ol' Girls" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Jenee Fleenor charms on her refreshing single "Good Ol' Girls," which is country as grits. Her bubbly, crystalline vocals are reminiscent of Gretchen Wilson meets Rebecca Lynn Howard. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Jenee Fleenor and her music, check out her official website and her Faceboook page More about Jenee Fleenor, Good Ol' Girls, Country, fiddle, Fiddler Jenee Fleenor Good Ol Girls Country fiddle Fiddler blake shelton