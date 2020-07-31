Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On July 31, rising singer-songwriter Jeffrey James released his brand new single "Like Love." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Like Love" was penned by James and produced by Natalia Malo and Luke Sego; moreover, Malo and Sego teamed up as the Future Trips producer team for the tune's summertime remix. Jeffery James' piano-laden acoustic ballad "Like Love" allows his crisp, harking voice to shine, and it has a stirring vibe to it. His harking vocals are reminiscent of Lewis Capaldi meets James Arthur, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. He sings with soul and conviction and his new single garners two thumbs up. Well done. He participated in the reality songwriting competition series Songland on NBC, where he performed his haunting song "We Can Be Heroes" for country star Martina McBride. The song was produced by veteran musician and producer, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. "Like Love" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Jeffrey James and his new single "Like Love," check out his James has released two versions of the song, which include the Future Trips remix, as well as a raw and unplugged acoustic version that is sheer bliss. This expressive tune describes a relationship where one of the lovers is completely invested yet is blindsided by the other person's abrupt dismissal, and its lyrics are moving and relatable."Like Love" was penned by James and produced by Natalia Malo and Luke Sego; moreover, Malo and Sego teamed up as the Future Trips producer team for the tune's summertime remix.Jeffery James' piano-laden acoustic ballad "Like Love" allows his crisp, harking voice to shine, and it has a stirring vibe to it. His harking vocals are reminiscent of Lewis Capaldi meets James Arthur, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. He sings with soul and conviction and his new single garners two thumbs up. Well done.He participated in the reality songwriting competition series Songland on NBC, where he performed his haunting song "We Can Be Heroes" for country star Martina McBride. The song was produced by veteran musician and producer, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic."Like Love" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Jeffrey James and his new single "Like Love," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Jeffrey James, like love, Single, Songland Jeffrey James like love Single Songland