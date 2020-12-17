The song is sweet and heartwarming; moreover, it instantly puts fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat take on the JoJo Siwa version of the song, which is known from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas
soundtrack (originally sung by Faith Hill).
"Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Apple Music
, Spotify
, Amazon Music
, and TIDAL
. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it will certianly put a smile on the faces of their fans and listeners.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of many more father-daughter collaborations in the future for 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons, and his daughter Ariahuna. It is evident that talent runs in their family.