Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees released his brand new holiday song "Where Are You Christmas," which features a very special musical guest, his daughter Ariahuna. "Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Spotify. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of many more father-daughter collaborations in the future for 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons, and his daughter Ariahuna. It is evident that talent runs in their family. The song is sweet and heartwarming; moreover, it instantly puts fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat take on the JoJo Siwa version of the song, which is known from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas soundtrack (originally sung by Faith Hill). "Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it will certainly put a smile on the faces of their fans and listeners.