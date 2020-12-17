Email
article imageReview: Jeff Timmons releases sweet holiday song with daughter Ariahuna Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees released his brand new holiday song "Where Are You Christmas," which features a very special musical guest, his daughter Ariahuna.
The song is sweet and heartwarming; moreover, it instantly puts fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat take on the JoJo Siwa version of the song, which is known from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas soundtrack (originally sung by Faith Hill).
"Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it will certianly put a smile on the faces of their fans and listeners.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of many more father-daughter collaborations in the future for 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons, and his daughter Ariahuna. It is evident that talent runs in their family.
