Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jeff Timmons and daughter Ariahuna perform Christmas duet on TV Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Music
Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees performed "Where Are You Christmas" as a duet with his young daughter Ariahuna for the first time on FOX 5 in Washington, D.C.
For Timmons, it was a "pleasant surprise" to find out that his daughter is following in his footsteps in music. She acknowledged that she likes to sing and she looks up to such artists as JoJo Siwa and her father.
It is safe to say that JoJo Siwa would be proud of Ariahuna's sweet version of "Where Are You Christmas" in the sense that both she and her father are paying tribute to her. This duet performance is exactly what the world needs more of during these challenging times. Well done, Jeff and Ariahuna. Their live performance may be seen below on FOX 5's website.
"Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. Their version garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Jeff Timmons and Ariahuna Timmons release Where Are You Christmas
Jeff Timmons and Ariahuna Timmons release 'Where Are You Christmas'
Jeff Timmons
More about jeff timmons, 98 degrees, jojo siwa, Christmas
 
Latest News
Top News
COVID-19 surge in Virginia threatens to overwhelm hospitals
Examining coronavirus spread in the healthcare setting
Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage
Op-Ed: 'The Unleashed' is one of the best new original series of 2020
Will consumers see the value of virtual currencies in 2021? Special
Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq as tensions flare
Review: Tamara Braun, Mike Manning give 'Best Performances of the Week' Special
England faces lengthy lockdown as new virus strain 'out of control'
UK in crisis over virus travel bans as US nears stimulus deal
Traditional fishing at Praia de Mira Special