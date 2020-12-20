Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees performed "Where Are You Christmas" as a duet with his young daughter Ariahuna for the first time on FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. It is safe to say that JoJo Siwa would be proud of Ariahuna's sweet version of "Where Are You Christmas" in the sense that both she and her father are paying tribute to her. This duet performance is exactly what the world needs more of during these challenging times. Well done, Jeff and Ariahuna. Their live performance may be seen below on FOX 5's website. "Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Spotify, Jeff Timmons and Ariahuna Timmons release 'Where Are You Christmas' Jeff Timmons For Timmons, it was a "pleasant surprise" to find out that his daughter is following in his footsteps in music. She acknowledged that she likes to sing and she looks up to such artists as JoJo Siwa and her father.It is safe to say that JoJo Siwa would be proud of Ariahuna's sweet version of "Where Are You Christmas" in the sense that both she and her father are paying tribute to her. This duet performance is exactly what the world needs more of during these challenging times. Well done, Jeff and Ariahuna. Their live performance may be seen below on FOX 5's website."Where Are You Christmas" by Jeff and Ariahuna Timmons is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and TIDAL . Their version garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal More about jeff timmons, 98 degrees, jojo siwa, Christmas jeff timmons 98 degrees jojo siwa Christmas