Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Jeff Lorber Fusion has done a superb on their critically-acclaimed studio album, "Prototype," which was the recipient of the 2018 Grammy award in the "Contemporary Instrumental" album category. This 10-track collection opens with the smooth track "Hyperdrive," and it is followed by the jubilant title cut "Prototype," featuring stunning alto saxophone instrumentation from sax virtuoso Andy Snitzer, as well as "Test Drive" and the nonchalant "What's the Deal," with Snitzer on tenor sax. "Vienna" is pleasant and entertaining, and "The Badness" has a neat groove to it. "Hidden Agenda" has a noteworthy horn section to it. After "Gucci," Prototype closes with the upbeat "Park West" and on a fitting note with "River Song." With the exception of "Hidden Agenda" (co-written with Jimmy Haslip), all of the songs were composed by Jeff Lorber. Prototype is available on iTunes and on Amazon The Verdict Overall, Prototype was worthy of the 2018 Grammy win for "Contemporary Instrumental Album." After six prior Grammy nods (over the past three decades), Lorber finally gets his due. This record is truly in a class of its own. It is a marvelous musical effort by such esteemed musicians as Jeff Lorber on keyboards, Jimmy Haslip on bass, Gary Novak on drums and Andy Snitzer on saxophone; moreover, it is highly recommended for any fans of contemporary instrumental or jazz music. Lorber also deserves to be praised for his songwriting and mixing skills on this album. Prototype garners an A rating. To learn more about Jeff Lorber Fusion, check out their official website