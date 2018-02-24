This 10-track collection opens with the smooth track "Hyperdrive," and it is followed by the jubilant title cut "Prototype," featuring stunning alto saxophone instrumentation from sax virtuoso Andy Snitzer, as well as "Test Drive" and the nonchalant "What's the Deal," with Snitzer on tenor sax.
"Vienna" is pleasant and entertaining, and "The Badness" has a neat groove to it. "Hidden Agenda" has a noteworthy horn section to it. After "Gucci," Prototype
closes with the upbeat "Park West" and on a fitting note with "River Song."
With the exception of "Hidden Agenda" (co-written with Jimmy Haslip), all of the songs were composed by Jeff Lorber.
Prototype
is available on iTunes
and on Amazon
.
The Verdict
Overall, Prototype
was worthy of the 2018 Grammy win for "Contemporary Instrumental Album." After six prior Grammy nods (over the past three decades), Lorber finally gets his due. This record is truly in a class of its own. It is a marvelous musical effort by such esteemed musicians as Jeff Lorber on keyboards, Jimmy Haslip on bass, Gary Novak on drums and Andy Snitzer on saxophone; moreover, it is highly recommended for any fans of contemporary instrumental or jazz music. Lorber also deserves to be praised for his songwriting and mixing skills on this album. Prototype
garners an A rating.
To learn more about Jeff Lorber Fusion, check out their official website
.