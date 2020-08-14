Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 14, veteran country star Jeannie Seely released her highly-anticipated latest studio offering "An American Classic." Digital Journal has the scoop. It continues with the expressive ballad "Teach Me Tonight," and the Hank Cochran-penned "Can I Sleep In Your Arms Tonight," whose lyrics are conversational but not contrived. Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent joins Seely in the stunnung "All Through Crying Over You," and Bill Anderson is delightful with Seely in the moving "When Two Worlds Collide." "Not a Dry Eye in the House," her collaboration with Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson is worth the price of this album alone. She does "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" justice, where Waylon Payne lends his rich, baritone vocals. Her soaring version of her Grammy award-winning "Don't Touch Me" is sheer bliss on this collection. After the uptempo and cheerful "Dance Tonight," it closes with on a fitting note with the haunting ballad "Peaceful Waters," where she proves to be one true song stylist. It is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely proves that she is like fine wine, where she only better with age and experience on her latest studio offering An American Classic. She is able to take all of these timeless songs, dust them off, and give them a distinct spin that only "Miss Country Soul" knows how to do so masterfully well. This American Classic collection is country as grits, and it garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with She enlists many close friends on this special project, and the result is magical. The album, which has a vintage vibe to it, opens with the upbeat "So Far, So Good," where she collaborates with The Whites, and it is followed by the poignant ballad "If You Could Call It That," her duet with Steve Wariner, as well as the mid-tempo and sassy "To Make a Dream Come True."It continues with the expressive ballad "Teach Me Tonight," and the Hank Cochran-penned "Can I Sleep In Your Arms Tonight," whose lyrics are conversational but not contrived.Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent joins Seely in the stunnung "All Through Crying Over You," and Bill Anderson is delightful with Seely in the moving "When Two Worlds Collide.""Not a Dry Eye in the House," her collaboration with Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson is worth the price of this album alone. She does "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You" justice, where Waylon Payne lends his rich, baritone vocals.Her soaring version of her Grammy award-winning "Don't Touch Me" is sheer bliss on this collection. After the uptempo and cheerful "Dance Tonight," it closes with on a fitting note with the haunting ballad "Peaceful Waters," where she proves to be one true song stylist.It is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely proves that she is like fine wine, where she only better with age and experience on her latest studio offering An American Classic. She is able to take all of these timeless songs, dust them off, and give them a distinct spin that only "Miss Country Soul" knows how to do so masterfully well. This American Classic collection is country as grits, and it garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Jeannie Seely about her new country album. More about Jeannie Seely, Country, an american classic, Album Jeannie Seely Country an american classic Album