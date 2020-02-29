Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 28, "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely invited Rhonda Vincent to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry family. Vincent had just performed her 2019 bluegrass chart-topper "Like I Could," a tune that was co-written by Seely. This was such a surprise for Vincent and she asked Seely whether or not she was serious. Once she realized that it was for real, Vincent responded, "100 percent, yes." "I grew up listening to the Opry. Thank you, dear God," she stated, effusively. In a backstage video that she posted on her social media pages, Vincent acknowledged that her lifelong dream has come true and she is still pinching herself. Vincent thanked Ron Harman for capturing that exact moment when the invitation happened. After Vincent's invitation to join the Opry, Seely welcomed several of the Opry's female members (such as Sharon and Cheryl White and Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith) to join her and Vincent as they sang "Those Memories" in the Opry circle. To learn more about bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent and her music, check out her A Grammy award-winning bluegrass artist Vincent was surprised on stage at the Grand Ole Opry by veteran Grand Opry member Jeannie Seely , where she extended her an invitation to become an official member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry family. Vincent's official induction date will be on March 24.Vincent had just performed her 2019 bluegrass chart-topper "Like I Could," a tune that was co-written by Seely. This was such a surprise for Vincent and she asked Seely whether or not she was serious. Once she realized that it was for real, Vincent responded, "100 percent, yes.""I grew up listening to the Opry. Thank you, dear God," she stated, effusively. In a backstage video that she posted on her social media pages, Vincent acknowledged that her lifelong dream has come true and she is still pinching herself. Vincent thanked Ron Harman for capturing that exact moment when the invitation happened.After Vincent's invitation to join the Opry, Seely welcomed several of the Opry's female members (such as Sharon and Cheryl White and Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith) to join her and Vincent as they sang "Those Memories" in the Opry circle.To learn more about bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Jeannie Seely, rhonda vincent, Grand ole opry Jeannie Seely rhonda vincent Grand ole opry