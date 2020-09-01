Rising country artist Jay Allen released the acoustic video for his latest single "Cool." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Allen allows his rich, raspy vocals to shine in this acoustic video for "Cool." His friend, Jer Gregg, also accompanies him on acoustic guitar. This stripped and unplugged performance captures the essence of a live performance, or at least the type that Allen would perform at radio events. There is an rawness and an authenticity to his music.
"Cool" is available for streaming on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For more information on Jay Allen and his new music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.