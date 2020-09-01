Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jay Allen releases uplifting acoustic video for 'Cool' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Jay Allen released the acoustic video for his latest single "Cool." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Allen allows his rich, raspy vocals to shine in this acoustic video for "Cool." His friend, Jer Gregg, also accompanies him on acoustic guitar. This stripped and unplugged performance captures the essence of a live performance, or at least the type that Allen would perform at radio events. There is an rawness and an authenticity to his music.
"Cool" is available for streaming on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For more information on Jay Allen and his new music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

jayallenmusic) on

More about Jay Allen, Acoustic, Video, Cool
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Robert Scott Wilson is the 'Performer of August of 2020'
Emmy award-winning digital series 'The Bay' moves to Popstar! TV
2 dead as Mauritius oil spill clean-up boats collide
Op-Ed: Facebook terms update 1 October — Much needed and useful
Iran nuclear deal parties meet amid US pressure
Jimmy Rip talks 'Muy Crudo' album with The Trip, and digital age Special
Turkey extends Mediterranean gas exploration mission
Brooklyn Rae Silzer talks 'Enter Exit' series, and Finola Hughes Special
Junk food linked to age-marker in chromosomes: study
Psychologist-backed documentary labels Trump 'malignant narcissist'