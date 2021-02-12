Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen released his highly-anticipated country radio single, the soaring "Tattoos to Heaven" via Verge Records Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Allen is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this new tune, and his listeners are bound to find it relatable. It is very autobiographical and honest.
"Tattoos to Heaven" by Jay Allen is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Jay Allen in 2021. Fans also ought to look forward to his forthcoming music video for this song. "Tattoos to Heaven" garners an A rating. Well done.
