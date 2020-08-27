Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen melts hearts with his song "Blank Stares," which raises awareness on Alzheimer's disease. Digital Journal has the scoop. His rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of Michael Ray and Mitchell Tenpenny, and the vocal performance of "Blank Stares" is equal in excellence to that of Brett Eldredge's "Raymond" and Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" from an emotional standpoint. For anybody who missed "Blank Stares" when it initially came out in 2017, now is the perfect opportunity to check out this Jay Allen single, and it is a great introduction to his artistry. Allen is able to touch many people's lives with this song, and he sings from experience since Alzheimer's's adversely impacted his mother's life and millions of other people. This song is a beautiful and fitting tribute to any person affected by the disease. The proceeds from the song go towards Abe's Garden, a nonprofit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, which exists to improve the lives of those touched by Alzheimer's disease and dementia; moreover, this charity serves didactic purposes to help educate and spread awareness. To learn more about Abe's Garden, check out its "Blank Stares" is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, "Blank Stares" by Jay Allen epitomizes the best that country music has to offer: real storytelling, heartfelt lyrics, warm vocals, and it evokes a spectrum of raw emotions. One can really hear Allen's heart on this poignant tune. It will certainly strike a chord with Jay Allen's country music fans and listeners. It makes people cry for joy at the end so one ought to have the Kleenex handy. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with While the song may have been released three years ago, its song and empowering message are still important and as relevant as ever. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this song, and the song's monochromatic music video has a stirring vibe to it and it helps elevate it to a higher level.His rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of Michael Ray and Mitchell Tenpenny, and the vocal performance of "Blank Stares" is equal in excellence to that of Brett Eldredge's "Raymond" and Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" from an emotional standpoint.For anybody who missed "Blank Stares" when it initially came out in 2017, now is the perfect opportunity to check out this Jay Allen single, and it is a great introduction to his artistry.Allen is able to touch many people's lives with this song, and he sings from experience since Alzheimer's's adversely impacted his mother's life and millions of other people. This song is a beautiful and fitting tribute to any person affected by the disease.The proceeds from the song go towards Abe's Garden, a nonprofit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, which exists to improve the lives of those touched by Alzheimer's disease and dementia; moreover, this charity serves didactic purposes to help educate and spread awareness.To learn more about Abe's Garden, check out its official homepage "Blank Stares" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "Blank Stares" by Jay Allen epitomizes the best that country music has to offer: real storytelling, heartfelt lyrics, warm vocals, and it evokes a spectrum of raw emotions. One can really hear Allen's heart on this poignant tune. It will certainly strike a chord with Jay Allen's country music fans and listeners. It makes people cry for joy at the end so one ought to have the Kleenex handy.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jay Allen about his music. More about Jay Allen, blank stares, Country, Song Jay Allen blank stares Country Song