On October 9, rising country singer-songwriter Jay Allen released his latest single, the poignant "Lines." Digital Journal has the scoop.

His music video for "Lines" was directed by Doltyn Snedden and Chase Lauer. This song is a bittersweet reflection of all the twists and turns that life throws at people, and it is warm and relatable.

The ballad has a stirring vibe to it. He really tugs at the heartstrings and it will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. Its lyics are pure poetry. The listeners can recall Brett Young meets Mitchell Tenpenny.

The Verdict

Overall, "Lines" by Jay Allen is a real musical treat. One can really hear Jay Allen's heart on "Lines," and this single displays his growth and maturity as a contemporary singer-songwriter and storyteller.

Jay Allen proves that he is one of the most versatile and gifted artists that the modern country music scene has to offer. Simply put, Allen is the future of country music, and it is safe to say that the genre is in good hands. "Lines" garners an A rating.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jay Allen this summer.