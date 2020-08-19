Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Earlier this month, rising country artist Jay Allen released his new music video for his single "Cool." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Cool," released on Mickey Jack Cones' Verge Records, is a nonchalant, carefree and extremely radio-friendly tune. Vocally, the listener can recall such country artists as Sam Hunt ("House Party") meets Joe Nichols ("Gimmie That Girl"), and that should be taken as a compliment. "She make me feel cool, like my radio cranked to 10, she make me feel cool like a Malibu breeze blowin' in," he sings in the chorus. "Cool" is available on such digital service providers as For more information on Jay Allen and his new single "Cool," visit his official Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with country sensation The song's music video was directed by Doltyn Snedden, and it is worth more than just a passing glance."Cool," released on Mickey Jack Cones' Verge Records, is a nonchalant, carefree and extremely radio-friendly tune. Vocally, the listener can recall such country artists as Sam Hunt ("House Party") meets Joe Nichols ("Gimmie That Girl"), and that should be taken as a compliment."She make me feel cool, like my radio cranked to 10, she make me feel cool like a Malibu breeze blowin' in," he sings in the chorus."Cool" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music Spotify , and Tidal , among others. It is exactly the song that we need during these trying times, and the country airwaves should give it the airplay that it deserves. The song and its music video earn two thumbs up.For more information on Jay Allen and his new single "Cool," visit his official Facebook page and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with country sensation Jay Allen about his new music. More about Jay Allen, Cool, Music, Video, Single Jay Allen Cool Music Video Single