Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Country artist Jay Allen charms on his superb new holiday song "Christmas Everyday" with Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon. Digital Journal has the scoop. This tune marks his first collaboration with another artist. Allen shared that he has looked up to Atkins for years, and he compliments Falcon for coming from a family of acclaimed songwriters. "Beyond that, they’re both just good-hearted people with soulful voices," Allen admitted. "This song came from a place of raw honesty and a simple desire to encourage our world, and I couldn’t be more proud of it. We hope y’all enjoy listening with family and friends this holiday season," he said. "Christmas Everyday" is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, "Christmas Everyday" is a heartwarming and uplifting song by Jay Allen. The inclusion of Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon is sheer bliss, and a match made in country music heaven. It is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Jay Allen and his new holiday collaboration "Christmas Everyday," check out his Instagram The lyrics were co-penned by Jay Allen, Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon. Allen's velvet voice blends well with Atkins' rich baritone and Falcon's crystalline vocals, and they all produce one true musical event.This tune marks his first collaboration with another artist. Allen shared that he has looked up to Atkins for years, and he compliments Falcon for coming from a family of acclaimed songwriters."Beyond that, they’re both just good-hearted people with soulful voices," Allen admitted. "This song came from a place of raw honesty and a simple desire to encourage our world, and I couldn’t be more proud of it. We hope y’all enjoy listening with family and friends this holiday season," he said."Christmas Everyday" is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "Christmas Everyday" is a heartwarming and uplifting song by Jay Allen. The inclusion of Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon is sheer bliss, and a match made in country music heaven. It is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Jay Allen and his new holiday collaboration "Christmas Everyday," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram jayallenmusic) More about Jay Allen, rodney atkins, Rose Falcon, Country, christmas everyday Jay Allen rodney atkins Rose Falcon Country christmas everyday