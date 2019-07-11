Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music New York - On July 10, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz performed at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He took the fans on a trip down memory lane to his smash single "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," which was a great deal of fun. Equally impressive were the follow-up tunes "More Than Friends," "Love for a Child" and "Love Might Make You Stutter When It's Right." Mraz's voice has the unique ability to soothe and pacify his listeners. The highlight songs of the night were his cover of country star Chris Stapleton's "Friendships," as well as his signature songs "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up," both of which were sheer bliss. After "Might As Well Dance," Mraz closed his set with his smash single, the uplifting " The Verdict Overall, Jason Mraz was superb at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. He appeared comfortable on stage and had the crowd with him every step of the way. His live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Mraz kicked off his set with "No Plans," where he was able to instantly lure his listeners in his show, and it was followed by "Unlonely" and "You and I Both." He interacted well with the Big Apple audience throughout the course of the evening.He took the fans on a trip down memory lane to his smash single "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," which was a great deal of fun. Equally impressive were the follow-up tunes "More Than Friends," "Love for a Child" and "Love Might Make You Stutter When It's Right." Mraz's voice has the unique ability to soothe and pacify his listeners.The highlight songs of the night were his cover of country star Chris Stapleton's "Friendships," as well as his signature songs "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up," both of which were sheer bliss.After "Might As Well Dance," Mraz closed his set with his smash single, the uplifting " Have It All ."Overall, Jason Mraz was superb at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. He appeared comfortable on stage and had the crowd with him every step of the way. His live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and his music, check out his official website More about Jason Mraz, Hulu Theater, New york, Madison square garden Jason Mraz Hulu Theater New york Madison square garde...