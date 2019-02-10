Crabb won the Grammy award for "Best Roots Gospel Album
" for his critically acclaimed studio album, Unexpected
.
A Christian singer-songwriter, Crabb bested stiff competition from fellow nominees Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (Clear Skies
), The Isaacs (Favorites: Revisited By Request
), The Martins (Still Standing
) and Gordon Mote (Love, Love, Love
).
Crabb posted a "thank you" video on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude to everybody who helped him along the way. "Everyone that was nominated in this category is my friend. I am just so thankful," he said. "My family got to come with me. This is so cool. We love you all. Thanks to all my family. God bless you."
In 2010, Crabb previously won the Grammy award
for "Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album" for his self-titled CD.
In May of 2018, Crabb was officially inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
.
For more information on Jason Crabb and his Grammy award-winning album Unexpected
, check out his official website
.
: Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal
in April of 2018 about his album, Unexpected.