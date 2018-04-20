Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Grammy winner and Christian music star Jason Crabb has released his newest studio album, "Unexpected," on April 20, 2018. Crabb, who is headed to the "Short Are the Years" is lyrically reminiscent of Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good," and that ought to be taken as a compliment. A simple tune yet a beautiful vocal performance by Crabb. "Washed by the Water" displays his versatility as a recording artist. After the powerful tune "He Made You," the album closes with the nonchalant yet crisp "Love Will Have the Final Word" and the melodically-stunning "The Love in Your Heart Knows the Way," which features heart-warming and captivating lyrics. Unexpected is available on The Verdict Overall, Jason Crabb is back with a glorious studio effort, The album opens with the upbeat and fun "Expect the Unexpected," and it is followed by the slow-moving ballad "Day One," and "Chose To Be My Friend," which is a true vocal event with Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts. Both vocalists allow their velvet voices to shine on the latter tune. The control that Crabb maintains over his voice is exceptional.Crabb, who is headed to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame next month, picks up the pace with the uplifting "Mercy We Can't Go Beyond," and he collaborates with Kaya Jones on "Let It Be Love.""Short Are the Years" is lyrically reminiscent of Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good," and that ought to be taken as a compliment. A simple tune yet a beautiful vocal performance by Crabb. "Washed by the Water" displays his versatility as a recording artist.After the powerful tune "He Made You," the album closes with the nonchalant yet crisp "Love Will Have the Final Word" and the melodically-stunning "The Love in Your Heart Knows the Way," which features heart-warming and captivating lyrics.Unexpected is available on iTunes Overall, Jason Crabb is back with a glorious studio effort, Unexpected . He really tugs at the heart on this project (from start to finish), and every song on here is remarkable. Crabb proves that he only gets better with age and experience. Unexpected garners an A rating. More about jason crabb, Unexpected, Album, Christian, Grammy jason crabb Unexpected Album Christian Grammy