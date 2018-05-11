Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jason Crabb officially inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
On May 11, Christian music star Jason Crabb has officially been inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
Crabb is in good company. He is inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame alongside such esteemed musicians as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) "Female Vocalist of the Year" winner and Grammy-nominee Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David "Stringbean" Akeman.
"Praise God from whom all blessings flow," Jason Crabb posted on Facebook, prior to noted that he is humbled, speechless and honored for this recognition. He shared that he attended a dinner in honor of this year's inductees of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He went on to express his gratitude to the Board of Directors and everybody involved who made this possible. "I really have no words to describe how I feel," he added.
His latest studio effort Unexpected was released on April 20, 2018. It is available on iTunes. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, among other media outlets.
To learn more about newly inducted Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Jason Crabb, check out his official website.
Read More: Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio album Unexpected, as well as the digital transformation of the music scene.
More about jason crabb, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Christian, Unexpected
 
Latest News
Top News
Eileen Davidson wins 2018 Emmy for 'The Young and The Restless'
Adam Lambert announces Las Vegas residency with Queen
Trudeau sees other countries following Canada to legalize pot
Raid on South Korean exchange roils cryptocurrency markets
Review: Bon Jovi electrifies Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
Review: Reality TV star agent Andy Binder releases 'Harsh Reality' book Special
Study: Eurovision Song Contest linked to increased happiness
Alberta tries ads to win hearts and minds of anti-pipeline groups
Trump pullout from Iran deal signals Mideast strategic shift
Trump quietly kills NASA greenhouse gas monitoring program