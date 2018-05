Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music On May 11, Christian music star Jason Crabb has officially been inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. "Praise God from whom all blessings flow," Jason Crabb posted on Facebook, prior to noted that he is humbled, speechless and honored for this recognition. He shared that he attended a dinner in honor of this year's inductees of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He went on to express his gratitude to the Board of Directors and everybody involved who made this possible. "I really have no words to describe how I feel," he added. His latest studio effort Unexpected was released on April 20, 2018. It is available on To learn more about newly inducted Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Read More: Jason Crabb chatted with Crabb is in good company. He is inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame alongside such esteemed musicians as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) "Female Vocalist of the Year" winner and Grammy-nominee Dale Ann Bradley , Bobby Lewis and David "Stringbean" Akeman."Praise God from whom all blessings flow," Jason Crabb posted on Facebook, prior to noted that he is humbled, speechless and honored for this recognition. He shared that he attended a dinner in honor of this year's inductees of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He went on to express his gratitude to the Board of Directors and everybody involved who made this possible. "I really have no words to describe how I feel," he added.His latest studio effort Unexpected was released on April 20, 2018. It is available on iTunes . It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , among other media outlets.To learn more about newly inducted Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Jason Crabb , check out his official website : Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio album Unexpected , as well as the digital transformation of the music scene. More about jason crabb, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Christian, Unexpected jason crabb Kentucky Music Hall ... Christian Unexpected