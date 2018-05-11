Crabb is in good company. He is inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame alongside such esteemed musicians as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) "Female Vocalist of the Year" winner and Grammy-nominee Dale Ann Bradley
, Bobby Lewis and David "Stringbean" Akeman.
"Praise God from whom all blessings flow," Jason Crabb posted on Facebook, prior to noted that he is humbled, speechless and honored for this recognition. He shared that he attended a dinner in honor of this year's inductees of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He went on to express his gratitude to the Board of Directors and everybody involved who made this possible. "I really have no words to describe how I feel," he added.
His latest studio effort Unexpected
was released on April 20, 2018. It is available on iTunes
. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, among other media outlets.
To learn more about newly inducted Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Jason Crabb
, check out his official website
.
Read More
: Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal
about his latest studio album Unexpected
, as well as the digital transformation of the music scene.