Singer-songwriter Jared Ashley released his compelling new single "Stained" on September 14. Digital Journal has the scoop.

He co-wrote the song with Nick Sturms. He explained that "Stained" felt like a gift, which almost wrote itself. "As an artist, I feel very lucky this song came to be because I think, or at least my hope is that it will make an impact on someone out there somewhere because it's a message that needs to be heard by all," he remarked. That message is to "love yourself no matter who you are."

Ashley acknowledged that he is a songwriter first, and he became a recording artist since people wanted to hear his songs.

"Stained" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Jared Ashley allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on "Stained." It is sultry and expressive, where the listener can recall such artists as Keith Urban and Travis Tritt, and that should be taken as a compliment. It garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Jared Ashley and his new single "Stained," check out his official website and his Facebook page.