Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Janet Jackson gracious at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Brooklyn - On March 29, veteran pop star Janet Jackson was formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2019.
The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and it was presented by Klipsch Audio. She has been nominated multiple times in the past, but as they say, the third time's the charm. Along with Stevie Nicks, Jackson was the second woman inducted in the ceremony.
Janelle Monáe made the opening remarks for her induction ceremony, who praised her as a "fearless leader," as well as one of the biggest-selling recording artists in the history of music; moreover, Jackson was described as a "bold visionary" and a "boundless visual artist," who broke the rules and took risks. For Monáe, Jackson was a major influence growing up and shared that she was her computer's screensaver for seven years.
In her moving speech, she noted that her brothers, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, and Michael Jackson, were honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, when they were inducted in 1997 as Jackson 5, for their musical work and passion, and she was proud of them. Ever since Jackson was determined to make it on her own and to stand on her own two feet. It was quite a milestone for Jackson, who was the youngest sibling in the Jackson family.
Ever gracious, she expressed her appreciation to each and every fan out there for being with her every step of the way. "I never have and I will never take you for granted," she underscored, adding that she loves them with all of her heart. Finally, she thanked God for "giving us life."
Jackson did not perform at this year's induction ceremony.
More about Janet jackson, Rock and roll hall of fame, Michael jackson, Jackson 5
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Janet Jackson gracious at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special
Trump's threats to close US-Mexico border — What does this mean?
Bitcoin's price rising again as it breaks through $4,100 level
Review: Ben Platt soars on breakthrough studio album 'Sing to Me Instead' Special
Two US companies collaborate to produce autonomous weeders
Touring the town, researchers feel London's Brexit pulse
Review: Stevie Nicks performs at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special
CVS and Walgreens jump into CBD oil sales in U.S.
Op-Ed: According to Trump — Wind power only works when the wind blows
Clown or candidate? Ukraine presidential favourite keeps audience guessing