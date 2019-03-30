The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and it was presented by Klipsch Audio. She has been nominated multiple times
in the past, but as they say, the third time's the charm. Along with Stevie Nicks
, Jackson was the second woman inducted in the ceremony.
Janelle Monáe made the opening remarks for her induction ceremony, who praised her as a "fearless leader," as well as one of the biggest-selling recording artists in the history of music; moreover, Jackson was described as a "bold visionary" and a "boundless visual artist," who broke the rules and took risks. For Monáe, Jackson was a major influence growing up and shared that she was her computer's screensaver for seven years.
In her moving speech, she noted that her brothers, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, and Michael Jackson, were honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
, when they were inducted in 1997 as Jackson 5, for their musical work and passion, and she was proud of them. Ever since Jackson was determined to make it on her own and to stand on her own two feet. It was quite a milestone for Jackson, who was the youngest sibling in the Jackson family.
Ever gracious, she expressed her appreciation to each and every fan out there for being with her every step of the way. "I never have and I will never take you for granted," she underscored, adding that she loves them with all of her heart. Finally, she thanked God for "giving us life."
Jackson
did not perform at this year's induction ceremony.