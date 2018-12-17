Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Singing sensation Janet Devlin has released her new lyric video for her latest single "I Lied to You," which is her first single in two years. "I Lied to You" was recorded at Metropolis Studios in London and it was subsequently mastered at Abbey Road. It deserves to be commended for its orchestral arrangement, which compliments Devlin's breathy yet haunting vocals, which helps elevate to the song to a higher level. The song is available on In other The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Janet Devlin and her new music, check out her This piano-driven ballad shows her delicate side, and the control that she maintains over her voice throughout the melancholic tune is exceptional. "I'm not the best with words or apologies but I hope this makes up for it," she wrote on her YouTube channel, thus noting that the song is an apology to the ones that she loves. Its lyrics are poetic and conversational."I Lied to You" was recorded at Metropolis Studios in London and it was subsequently mastered at Abbey Road. It deserves to be commended for its orchestral arrangement, which compliments Devlin's breathy yet haunting vocals, which helps elevate to the song to a higher level. The song is available on Spotify In other Janet Devlin news, she will be releasing her forthcoming studio album, Confessional, in 2019.Overall, Janet Devlin is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "I Lied to You." In return, the songstress' vulnerability is the listeners' reward. The musical talent that Devlin possesses is limitless, and anything she touches, tuns to gold. "I Lied to You" garners an A rating.To learn more about Janet Devlin and her new music, check out her official Facebook page , and her website More about janet devlin, i lied to you, Single janet devlin i lied to you Single