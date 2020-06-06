Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Janet Devlin released her highly-anticipated new album "Confessional" on June 5. Digital Journal has the scoop. It opens with the bold and sassy title cut "Confessional" and it is followed by the stirring ballad, "So Cold," where she is not afraid to be vulnerable, as well as the harking "Saint of the Sinners." "Cinema Screen" has a neat groove to it, while "Speak" is a controlled and delicate vocal performance. "Honest Men" has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall Tori Amos, while "Love Song" is mid-tempo and refreshing. "Big Wide World" is melodically-stunning and uplifting, and she takes her fans on a musical journey in "Away with the Fairies." After the mid-tempo "Sweet Sacred Friend," the album closes with the glorious, Celtic-sounding "Holy Water" and the tender, piano-laded ballad "Better Now." Confessional is available on The Verdict Overall, Confessional was produced by Jonathan Quarmby and it was written in collaboration with an intimate group of hand-picked songwriters (Lauren Aquilina, Fiona Bevan, and Paul Statham).It opens with the bold and sassy title cut "Confessional" and it is followed by the stirring ballad, "So Cold," where she is not afraid to be vulnerable, as well as the harking "Saint of the Sinners." "Cinema Screen" has a neat groove to it, while "Speak" is a controlled and delicate vocal performance."Honest Men" has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall Tori Amos, while "Love Song" is mid-tempo and refreshing. "Big Wide World" is melodically-stunning and uplifting, and she takes her fans on a musical journey in "Away with the Fairies."After the mid-tempo "Sweet Sacred Friend," the album closes with the glorious, Celtic-sounding "Holy Water" and the tender, piano-laded ballad "Better Now."Confessional is available on Amazon Music Apple Music , and on Spotify Overall, Janet Devlin shines on her latest studio offering, Confessional. Each song on this musical effort has its own identity and it is worth checking out. The songstress seeks for redemption in this album, and by the end, it is safe to say that she has found it. Confessional garners an A rating. More about janet devlin, Confessional, Album, Singersongwriter janet devlin Confessional Album Singersongwriter