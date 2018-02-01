Email
article imageReview: Janet Devlin amazing on cover of 'Zombie' by The Cranberries Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has covered The Cranberries classic "Zombie," and she delivered a divine rendition.
Devlin's piano-driven version of "Zombie" is stirring, haunting and beautiful. She allows her crisp, atmospheric voice to shine throughout, and one can feel the soul and emotion that she pours into this moving tune.
In a YouTube post, that accompanied her cover video, Devlin noted that the world lost another "music hero," but reassured her listening audience that her musical legacy will live on forever. "There's no words that I possess that can eloquently express the loss of Dolores O'Riordan," Devlin posted.
Devlin subsequently shared that "Zombie" has meant a great to her as a child, and "it always will." "I hope you enjoy. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends," Devlin said.
The Verdict
Overall, Janet Devlin's cover of "Zombie" is a fitting homage to the late Dolores O'Riordan. She really captures the rawness and essence of the song, which is proof that it will stand the test of time, especially since it will be covered by singers and songwriters for many generations to come. Devlin's version of "Zombie" garners an A rating.
For more information on Janet Devlin, check out her official Facebook page.
