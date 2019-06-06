Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter James Wesley delivers on his new lyric video for his song "Running," which was released on May 28. Wesley shared that this tune is about a man that has been trying to outrun his girl's memory, but no matter where he goes or how far he runs, he simply cannot shake her. "Moving on is the best thing we can do even though it may be hard. We just have to know and trust that God has a better plan for us," he added. "Running" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about country artist This song and its lyric video of "Running" are very relatable since they capture the emotions of moving on from a failing romance. "We've all had relationships where we have tried to outrun them, physically and mentally, just to move on with our lives and yet," Wesley said, prior to noting that there are days that the memories "catch up to us."Wesley shared that this tune is about a man that has been trying to outrun his girl's memory, but no matter where he goes or how far he runs, he simply cannot shake her. "Moving on is the best thing we can do even though it may be hard. We just have to know and trust that God has a better plan for us," he added."Running" is available on iTunes Overall, James Wesley's lyric video for "Running" is creative and well done. "Running" is worth more than just a passing glance; moreover, in the country music genre, it doesn't get any more "real" than James Wesley. "Running" is a keeper and it garners an A rating.To learn more about country artist James Wesley and his new music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about James Wesley, Running, Country, Video James Wesley Running Country Video