Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: James Wesley releases stunning eponymous country EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 10, country singer-songwriter James Wesley released his highly-anticipated self-titled EP. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His EP opens with the gorgeous acoustic love ballad, "You Should Be Here With Me," which is a tune that any woman would want to be sung to them. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and spitfire "Cornfield With Vegas Lights," and his latest single "Running."
"The You I Wanna Know" is another poignant, polished ballad on this collection and it closes with the uptempo and vivacious "Do What I Gotta Do."
James Wesley's EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, James Wesley has released an exceptional eponymous EP. There is a great deal of variety on this project. It proves that Wesley is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters in the contemporary country music scene, yet he stays true to himself and his artistry. Wesley epitomizes the best that the country genre has to offer: authentic storytelling and heartfelt tunes. This self-titled EP garners an A rating.
To learn more about James Wesley and his music, check out his official homepage.
More about James Wesley, Country, Ep, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: James Wesley releases stunning eponymous country EP Special
Sri Lanka probes British bride's honeymoon death
US sends naval strike group as tensions rise with Iran
After Facebook ban, Farrakhan denies hating Jews
Review: 'Room for Rent,' starring Lin Shaye is a riveting thriller Special
Ronn Moss talks about 'The Bay,' European tour and technology Special
China outlines three disagreements in US trade talks
Secret chamber uncovered 2,000 years on at Nero palace
Bret Michaels' daughter graces Sports Illustrated Magazine
Everest braces for record year amid overcrowding fears