His EP opens with the gorgeous acoustic love ballad, "You Should Be Here With Me," which is a tune that any woman would want to be sung to them. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and spitfire "Cornfield With Vegas Lights," and his latest single "Running
."
"The You I Wanna Know" is another poignant, polished ballad on this collection and it closes with the uptempo and vivacious "Do What I Gotta Do."
James Wesley's EP is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, James Wesley
has released an exceptional eponymous EP. There is a great deal of variety on this project. It proves that Wesley is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters in the contemporary country music scene, yet he stays true to himself and his artistry. Wesley epitomizes the best that the country genre has to offer: authentic storytelling and heartfelt tunes. This self-titled EP garners an A rating.
