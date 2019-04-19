Email
article imageReview: James Wesley delivers on brand new country single 'Runnin' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter James Wesley is back with his brand new country single "Runnin," which he will release independently. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Most recently, Wesley performed "Runnin" on "Today in Nashville," which airs on weekdays on WSMV-TV.
Wesley accompanies himself on acoustic guitar, and he allowed his rich, rumbling voice shine on the song, which was smooth as silk. This performance was a true musical event.
The Verdict
Overall, James Wesley delights on his new single "Runnin." He deserves to be commended since, throughout his entire recording career, he has stayed true to his artistry and musical roots.
The country radio airwaves ought to embrace Wesley and give "Runnin'" the airplay that it deserves since he epitomizes the best that country music has to offer: real stories and authentic talent. "Runnin'" garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter James Wesley and "Runnin," check out his official Facebook page.
