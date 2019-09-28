Email
article imageReview: James Wesley charms on 'You Should Be Here with Me' ballad Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On September 27, country singer-songwriter James Wesley released his new song, the gorgeous love ballad "You Should Be Here With Me."
This song has always been a fan-favorite for years, and it is great that he finally released it on the digital providers. It is a tune that any woman would love to have sung to them by their male lovers. Wesley nails the vocals and captures the song's essence and rawness.
"You Should Be Here with Me" by James Wesley is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It is a track featured on his eponymous country EP, which was released earlier this spring.
The Verdict
Overall, "You Should Be Here with Me" is one of James Wesley's best vocal performances to date. It would make a great standard for any wedding ceremony. The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about James Wesley and "You Should Be Here with Me," check out his Facebook page.
