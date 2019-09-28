This song has always been a fan-favorite for years, and it is great that he finally released it on the digital providers. It is a tune that any woman would love to have sung to them by their male lovers. Wesley nails the vocals and captures the song's essence and rawness.
"You Should Be Here with Me" by James Wesley
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
. It is a track featured on his eponymous country EP
, which was released earlier this spring.
The Verdict
Overall, "You Should Be Here with Me" is one of James Wesley's
best vocal performances to date. It would make a great standard for any wedding ceremony. The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about James Wesley
and "You Should Be Here with Me," check out his Facebook page
.