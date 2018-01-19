Wesley
continues to epitomize what country music is all about: honest lyrics, sultry baritone vocals, and sincere country storytelling. He is able to make musical magic, and it is just him and his acoustic guitar. As always, James Wesley manages to keep it "real," to quote the title of his signature song. One can really hear the control and range in Wesley's voice.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported
, Wesley helped families that were affected by the Las Vegas shooting. On October 22, 2017, the country crooner played a concert at Brewcaipa Brewing Company in Yucaipa, California, where the proceeds went to the local families that were impacted by the aftermath of the shooting.
The Verdict
Overall, James Wesley's
version of "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton is superb. This Kansas native is one of the few artists today that is keeping traditional country music alive, and we ought to thank Wesley for that. This heart-warming rendition of "Broken Halos" garners an A rating.
