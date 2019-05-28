Stuart allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on his song "Walking on Water," which was released in mid-May of 2019 on digital providers. There is a clear tone to his voice, and his songwriting is poignant and honest. It will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners.
"Walking on Water" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
On September 20, Stuart will be performing his music, along with Emmy-nominated actor Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine in General Hospital
), at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown
on Long Island. On the following day, September 21, Stuart and Kurth will be playing their music and partaking in a question and answer session with fans at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York.
The Verdict
Overall, James Patrick Stuart's music is impressive and it deserves more than just a passing glance. "Walking on Water" garners an A rating.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer James Patrick Stuart, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.