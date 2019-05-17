Email
article imageReview: James Maslow releases steamy pop single 'Love U Sober' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Pop singer-songwriter James Maslow ("Big Time Rush" fame) released his latest solo single "Love U Sober" on April 26, 2019.
"Love U Sober" encompasses elements of pop, indie, soul and electronic dance music. The tune touches on Maslow's previous relationships and it distinguishes between lust and love. "Love U Sober" allows Maslow to showcase his rich, velvet vocals. It will certainly resonate well with his female listeners.
The song has a sultry vibe to it and an addicting beat; moreover, it is compelling from a lyric and melodic standpoint.
"Love U Sober" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow delivers on his latest pop single "Love U Sober." It garners an A rating. Hopefully, there will be more great music of such caliber in the future.
To learn more about James Maslow and his solo music, check out his official website and Facebook page.
More about James Maslow, love u sober, Single, Pop
 
