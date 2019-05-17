"Love U Sober" encompasses elements of pop, indie, soul and electronic dance music. The tune touches on Maslow's previous relationships and it distinguishes between lust and love. "Love U Sober" allows Maslow
to showcase his rich, velvet vocals. It will certainly resonate well with his female listeners.
The song has a sultry vibe to it and an addicting beat; moreover, it is compelling from a lyric and melodic standpoint.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow
delivers on his latest pop single "Love U Sober." It garners an A rating. Hopefully, there will be more great music of such caliber in the future.
