"Love U Sober" encompasses elements of pop, indie, soul and electronic dance music. The tune touches on Maslow's previous relationships and it distinguishes between lust and love. "Love U Sober" allows Maslow to showcase his rich, velvet vocals. It will certainly resonate well with his female listeners.The song has a sultry vibe to it and an addicting beat; moreover, it is compelling from a lyric and melodic standpoint."Love U Sober" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, James Maslow delivers on his latest pop single "Love U Sober." It garners an A rating. Hopefully, there will be more great music of such caliber in the future.