On June 7, pop singer-songwriter James Maslow released his new fiery music video for "Love U Sober." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Particularly impressive is that Maslow is seen flying a helicopter in the scorching video, which was directed by Michael B. Chait. It was definitely high-energy, dramatic and it has a James Bond-esque video to it (thanks to the inclusion of a love interest).
Fasten your seatbelts and let Maslow take you on an adventurous helicopter ride in "Love U Sober."
"Love U Sober" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow delivers on his new music video for "Love U Sober." Fans and listeners that enjoyed the song, will gain an even deeper appreciation of it thanks to its visually striking music video. It garners an A rating.
