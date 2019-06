Particularly impressive is that Maslow is seen flying a helicopter in the scorching video, which was directed by Michael B. Chait. It was definitely high-energy, dramatic and it has a James Bond-esque video to it (thanks to the inclusion of a love interest).Fasten your seatbelts and let Maslow take you on an adventurous helicopter ride in "Love U Sober.""Love U Sober" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, James Maslow delivers on his new music video for " Love U Sober ." Fans and listeners that enjoyed the song, will gain an even deeper appreciation of it thanks to its visually striking music video. It garners an A rating.To learn more about James Maslow and his music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram