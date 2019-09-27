Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 27, pop singer-songwriter James Maslow released the new music video for his latest song "Delirious," which is very artistic and creative. The music video was directed by Joshua Shultz, and it even features Maslow in bodypaint, which will resonate well with his female fans. The lyrics of the song are universal and relatable to all fans of quality pop music. "Delirious" is available on The Verdict Overall, James Maslow's new music video for "Delirious" is a work of art. It showcases his ability to evolve musically and keep his music videos fresh and exciting for the fans. Read More: James Maslow chatted with Aside from Big Time Rush alum Maslow, the video stars Kiana Kaye, Jordyn Renee, and Rachel Swindler. Maslow's crisp vocals are sultry and smooth as silk, coupled by the song's hypnotic melody.The music video was directed by Joshua Shultz, and it even features Maslow in bodypaint, which will resonate well with his female fans. The lyrics of the song are universal and relatable to all fans of quality pop music."Delirious" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, James Maslow's new music video for "Delirious" is a work of art. It showcases his ability to evolve musically and keep his music videos fresh and exciting for the fans. Digital Journal described the single as "sizzling," and this music video is just as remarkable since it helps elevate the song to a higher level. This video for "Delirious" garners an A rating.: James Maslow chatted with Digital Journal back in July of 2019 about his single "Delirious." More about James Maslow, Big Time Rush, delirious, Music, Video James Maslow Big Time Rush delirious Music Video